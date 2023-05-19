Uzbek delegation at the University of Debrecen

Eight leading higher education institutions of Uzbekistan are looking for cooperation opportunities with the University of Debrecen in the fields of pharmaceutical, agricultural and economic sciences. The delegation of university leaders visited several relevant faculties, writes unideb.hu.

The rectors and vice-rectors of the higher education institutions of Tashkent, Samarkand, Navoi, Bukhara, Andijan and Karakalpak – within the framework of the Hungarian-Uzbek Rectors’ Forum – were received by general vice-rector Károly Pető on Thursday, May 18. During the walk in the Main Building and the discussion that followed, they learned about the history and symbols of the University of Debrecen, which goes back more than 500 years, as well as its current training and research and development structure.

The University of Debrecen is the only one in Hungary where all scientific fields are present, except military and veterinary science. In addition to training

– Károly Pető emphasized at the meeting that research, innovation and the system of corporate cooperation are also of strategic importance in our institution.

The coordination and strategy director of the university gave detailed information to the members of the delegation about the faculties, the Clinical Center related to medical education, investments and innovations related to agricultural sciences, as well as the number of students. Okszána Kiszil also mentioned that 26 Uzbek students are currently studying at the University of Debrecen, most of them in the Faculty of Informatics and the Faculty of Health Sciences.

The heads of Uzbek institutions were interested in cooperation opportunities in many scientific fields. Among other things, they visited the Faculty of Sciences and Technology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Economics, and the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management in search of partnerships in natural sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, economic sciences, as well as agricultural and food sciences.