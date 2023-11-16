A visiting ban was introduced at another clinic in Debrecen

The County Government Office has ordered a complete ban on visits to the Medical Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Clinic operating on the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The measure is valid from November 16 until withdrawn. Wearing a mask is still mandatory in the patient care units of the Clinical Center.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office has introduced a ban on visits to the Medical Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Clinic as of November 16, Thursday, as a preventive measure against the epidemic in order to protect patients and employees.

In addition, it is still not possible to visit patients in the Hematology Department of the Nagyerdei Campus Internal Medicine Clinic B building and in the C department of the Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic operating on the Kenézy Gyula Campus.

Masks have been mandatory in the patient care units of the Nagyerdei and Kenézy Gyula Campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center since October 26.

The above provisions are valid until revoked.

The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.

(unideb.hu)