Night of lights in Debrecen – programs

The Municipality of Hajdú-Bihar County will treat Debrecen to a fantastic light show on November 17-18. During the two-day event called Night of Lights, free light painting, church concerts, star performers and spectacular dance productions await those interested in the Great Reformed Church and Kossuth Square.

The Night of Lights program:

Friday, November 17, 2023

17.00 – 17.10 Light painting on the facade of the Great Reformed Church

18.00 – 19.00 Concert of the Csík band in the Great Reformed Church

Important: The building has a capacity of 800 people, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, no one will miss the concert, anyone can be a part of the musical experience on the LED wall set up on Kossuth square.

November 18, 2023,

Saturday 17.00 – 17.10 Light painting on the facade of the Great Reformed Church

18.00 – 18.50 St. Martin’s concert in the Great Reformed Church

Important: The building has a capacity of 800 people, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, no one will miss the concert, anyone can be a part of the musical experience on the LED wall set up on Kossuth square.

Accompanying programs on Kossuth square:

There will be a presentation by the Dance Dance and Sports Association, and a spectacular production by the Fire Juggling team.

(debrecen.hu)

Photo and video: Night of lights in Püspökladány / Lévai Péter Fotó&Videó