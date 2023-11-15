A new visitation ban has come into effect at the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the University of Debrecen

The County Government Office has ordered a complete ban on visiting Department C of the Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic at the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The measure is valid from November 15 until withdrawn. Wearing a mask is still mandatory in the patient care units of the Clinical Center.

In order to protect patients and workers, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office introduced a ban on visits to Department C of the Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic as of Wednesday, November 15, as an epidemiological preventive measure.

In addition, it is still not possible to visit patients in the Hematology Department of the Nagyerdei Campus Internal Medicine Clinic B building.

Masks have been mandatory in the patient care units of the Nagyerdei and Kenézy Gyula Campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center since October 26.

The above provisions are valid until revoked.

The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.

(uideb.hu)

