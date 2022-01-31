Education will begin in September at the German-language primary school in Debrecen

Education will begin at the German-language primary school in Debrecen in September, it was announced at the town hall.

According to the announcement of the town hall, László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, spoke about the development processes that have started in the city in recent years, of which the education system is a very important element.

He recalled that the international school in Debrecen opened its doors in 2019, shortly after the announcement that preparations for the implementation of the Deutsche Schule, a German-language primary school in Debrecen, would begin, also with regard to German companies arriving in the city.

The German-language school will be in the central part of the city, in the Old Garden, close to the Hungarian-German bilingual György Dózsa primary school, the mayor indicated.

He added that the education will be mainly in German, but Hungarian children will be provided with the conditions for acquiring Hungarian language and literature in their own mother tongue, and German children will be able to learn Hungarian as a foreign language.

Miklós Egri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Public Foundation for the Maintenance and Operation of the German General Cultural Center of the Germans in Hungary (MNÁMK), said that the public foundation was established in 1998 by the German National Self-Government of Hungary

An agreement was signed between the Hungarian state and Germany in 2000, according to which their school received the status of a German foreign school from a nationality school, and since then the certificates issued by the school have been recognized in Germany, he said. He added that in their school system, students can obtain two certificates, one Hungarian and one German. In the last 20 years, 770 German high school diplomas have been awarded, said the chairman of the board of trustees. He noted that in a relatively unique way in Hungary and the surrounding area, they founded the Mercedes Benz Schule in Kecskemét, the Audi Schule in Győr, the Robert Bosch Schule in Miskolc, and the German school in Debrecen.

These institutions provide training for 1,200 children from preschool to graduation. The German-language primary school in Debrecen will be free of charge, there is no tuition fee – Miklós Egri indicated.

Terézia Szauter, the general director of MNÁMK, added: the school will operate according to a recognized curriculum in Germany, the German and Hungarian educational culture and the education system will be combined at a high level. Upon completion of each class, the children will receive a German certificate, so the institution will be able to accept children who may have already started primary school in Germany or return to the school system smoothly based on what they have learned here.

