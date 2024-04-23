The season starts with a spectacular herd-out festival on the Hortobágy

Folklore has always linked the beginning of spring to George’s Day on 24 April: depending on the weather and the condition of the pastures, this is the time when livestock were driven from their winter shelters to summer pastures and the shepherds were hired. Although in recent years nature seems to have defied this centuries-old rhythm, in one of Hungary’s most traditional regions, the Hortobágy, with its rich pastoral tradition, this year is no different.



This year’s Hortobágy Herd-Out Festival will be held on Saturday 27 April, with a full-day program of events at the Máta Stud Farm from 09:30 in the morning. The day will start with the driving out of the mare to the wilderness, followed by the Hortobágy National Park’s family programs – puppet theater and stilt performances, nature and folk games, handicraft activities – in the square in front of the Hortobágy Inn. From 2 p.m., shepherds, herdsmen, six-wheeled and folk carriages, and the sight of a horse-drawn carriage galloping in the Arena will provide an unforgettable experience. The all-day Craft Fair will feature local handicraft products.

As a curiosity of this year’s event, the Municipality of Hajdú-Bihar County will present the local and regional specialties of 17 settlements in the “County Tasting” gastronomic event, in the framework of the County Street of Flavors.

Detailed program of the St. George’s Day Herd-Out Festival, Handicrafts Fair and World Heritage Day, Puszta Day and the “County Tasting” – the Street of County Flavors:

09:30 – 10:00 – Stallions’ drive to the pasture

10:00 – 13:00 – World Heritage Day – family activities

14:00 – 15:30 – St. George’s Day Herd-Out Festival

16:00 – 17:00 – Concert by János Csík and Mezzo

All day:

– Handicraft Fair

– Street of Castle District flavors

– Nature and folk games

– Horse riding demonstrations

Participation is free of charge!

(visitdebrecen)