The first Debrecen Art Week is coming

Exhibitions, guided tours, workshops, and studio visits will celebrate local fine art, photography and visual art education in Debrecen, in parallel and in line with the 33rd Debrecen Spring Art Fair, from 9 to 12 May. The details of the initiative, which is a collaboration between the Debrecen municipality, art exhibition venues, associations, art schools and private individuals.

Building a Cultural Community Network

This will be the first Debrecen Art Week, but we hope it will not be the last,” said István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, in his welcoming speech. He added that this colorful and diverse program is the result of several months of preparation.

“The most valuable result of the organization is the discourse between the active players of the city’s cultural life, which is forming a decisive community network. Our job is to foster such meaningful collaborations and invite residents to come and support Debrecen’s culture and visual arts.”

– he said.

– In the galleries, besides the work of today’s living artists from Debrecen, there will be surprises for the visitors, a little gastronomy, a little literature, and a little music will surely spice up the presentations – said Erzsébet Palotai, visual artist and president of the Debrecen Artists’ Guild Association. She believes that the event will be a celebration of visual arts and hopes it will become more and more part of Debrecen’s cultural life.

Generation Z and gastronomy will also play a role

The press conference also revealed that the four-day event will also showcase the work of the emerging generation. Graphic artist János László, deputy headmaster of the Medgyessy Ferenc Secondary School, Art Secondary School and Technical School, said that the best work of all the institution’s art students will be exhibited at the Medgyessy Ferenc Memorial Museum.

More than 100 paintings, graphics and animations by the students will be on display. Among other things, the animation department’s highly successful examination film will be shown, and dance will also be on show at the opening

– said János László.

It is a great thing that a gastronomic actor can also appear at an Art Week

– said Ádám Thür, chef of IKON Restaurant. As he said, the restaurant will cater the opening of Flóra Kőszeghy’s solo exhibition and they aim to offer dishes worthy of the exhibition.

Between 9-12 May, the first Debrecen Art Week will be a celebration of fine art.

In addition to fine art and culinary delights, the Debrecen Art Week also offers an adventurous prize draw for culture lovers. During the event, participants can find out about all the events on a map and collect stamps at the exhibition venues. The first Debrecen Art Week kicks off on 9 May at 15:00 at the New Town Hall with the opening of the Móré Mihály 100 commemorative exhibition.

(visitdebrecen.hu)