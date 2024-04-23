New Exhibitions to Open in Debrecen

The cultural program series organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen continues with further fine art exhibitions.
Life Sciences Gallery
Exhibition by Zsolt Kovács Böszörményi – Pictures Literally
Opening ceremony: April 27th, 2024 (Saturday) at 3 p.m.
Venue: Life Sciences Gallery
The exhibition will be opened by cultural organizer Szilvia Szilágyi
Contributor: the Valahány Band
The exhibition can be visited until May 23rd, 2024
Address: Debrecen, University Square 1.
DOTE Gallery
Visual artist, writer, psychologist Anna Versényi – Mappa Mundi’s exhibition “This is what dragons live for”
Opening ceremony: April 28th, 2024 (Sunday) at 11 a.m.
Venue: DOTE Gallery
Opening: János Áfra, poet, art critic
Contributor: flutist Lilla Magyari
The exhibition can be visited until May 24th, 2024
Address: Debrecen, Nagyerdei krt 98. DOTE Block Aula
Visiting the events is free!
(pixabay)