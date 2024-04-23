New Exhibitions to Open in Debrecen

The cultural program series organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen continues with further fine art exhibitions.

Life Sciences Gallery

Exhibition by Zsolt Kovács Böszörményi – Pictures Literally

Opening ceremony: April 27th, 2024 (Saturday) at 3 p.m.

Venue: Life Sciences Gallery

The exhibition will be opened by cultural organizer Szilvia Szilágyi

Contributor: the Valahány Band

The exhibition can be visited until May 23rd, 2024

Address: Debrecen, University Square 1.

DOTE Gallery

Visual artist, writer, psychologist Anna Versényi – Mappa Mundi’s exhibition “This is what dragons live for”

Opening ceremony: April 28th, 2024 (Sunday) at 11 a.m.

Venue: DOTE Gallery

Opening: János Áfra, poet, art critic

Contributor: flutist Lilla Magyari

The exhibition can be visited until May 24th, 2024

Address: Debrecen, Nagyerdei krt 98. DOTE Block Aula

Visiting the events is free!

(pixabay)