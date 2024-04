In the 24th year of her life, on April 19th, 2024, Viviána Tóth, president of the Student Government of the Faculty of Law and Government of the University of Debrecen, passed away after a long illness, which she bore with dignity, the institution announced.

Her absence is a huge loss for her family, friends, and all students of the faculty. Her funeral will take place on May 10th from 2:30 p.m. – they wrote.

debreceninap.hu