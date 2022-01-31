Marketable knowledge – guaranteed job, information day at the Faculty of Science and Technology

First-year high school students and undergraduate students of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen received information first-hand about the Dual Training Information Day on Thursday.

In September 2016, the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen launched dual training for the first time in two engineering courses. The form of training has enjoyed unbroken popularity in the faculty ever since.

The dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology emphasized that, through dual training, students gain marketable knowledge that will enable them to become full-fledged employees from day one, thus guaranteeing a job.

