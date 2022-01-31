Marketable knowledge – guaranteed job, information day at the Faculty of Science and Technology

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Marketable knowledge – guaranteed job, information day at the Faculty of Science and Technology

First-year high school students and undergraduate students of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen received information first-hand about the Dual Training Information Day on Thursday.

In September 2016, the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen launched dual training for the first time in two engineering courses. The form of training has enjoyed unbroken popularity in the faculty ever since.

The dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology emphasized that, through dual training, students gain marketable knowledge that will enable them to become full-fledged employees from day one, thus guaranteeing a job.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

Related Posts

Marketable knowledge – guaranteed job, information day at the Faculty of Science and Technology

Bácsi Éva

The University of Debrecen has admitted 354 applicants for its master’s programs

Bácsi Éva

The Senate of the University of Debrecen met for the first time this year

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *