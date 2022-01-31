The Senate of the University of Debrecen met for the first time this year

The Senate of the University of Debrecen ranked university professor applications, amended several regulations, and voted on the conclusion of several cooperation agreements at the January 27 meeting. In the absence of Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Chancellor Zoltán Bács, Deputy Rector for Education Elek Bartha chaired the January meeting of the Senate of the University of Debrecen. Following the rector’s report, the board ranked university professor applications and decided to change the composition of the Standing Committee of the Senate.

The legal changes related to the change of model continued to be transferred to the university regulations. Among other things, the relevant part of Annex 5 of the SzMSz, the Rules of Procedure of the Faculties concerning the Faculty of Arts, the Rules of the University of Debrecen on the rules for filling certain positions, the application procedure and other employment rules, the Student Admission Regulations of the University of Debrecen, The University of Debrecen’s Study and Examination Regulations, the University of Debrecen’s Student Remuneration and Allowance Regulations, the Doctoral Regulations, the regulations on the institutional management of applications for the New National Excellence Program, and the University’s Code of Ethics.

Among educational matters, the Senate amended 2021/2022. in the case of the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Child and Adult Education, and the Faculty of Informatics.

The Board voted on 2022/2023. and supported the approval of the training program for the training of mechanical engineers, which is annexed to the cooperation agreement between the András Mechwart Technical School of Mechanical Engineering and Informatics and the University of Debrecen.

The panel has also decided to conclude a number of cooperation agreements with Emirates Aviation University (United Arab Emirates), the University of Oradea (Romania), George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures (Romania), the National Dong Hwa University (Taiwan, China), the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics (China), the Shenyang Aerospace University (China), the Northeast Normal University (China), the Yantai University (China), with Nanchang Hangkong University (China) and Guangxi University of Finance and Economics (China).

hirek.unideb.hu