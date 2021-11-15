Several holiday and business flights will be available from Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Several holiday and business flights will be available from Debrecen

Those interested can fly to Mallorca, Cyprus, and Santorini islands from Debrecen in 2022.

Wizz Air operated three classic holiday flights from Debrecen in 2021. Flights were available to Mallorca and Cyprus, and the island of Santorini in Greece was available for the first time in 2021 until the end of October. These destinations will be available again in June 2022 and can already be booked in Wizz Air’s system.

Wizz Air currently operates flights to London, Paris, Eindhoven, and Tel Aviv from Debrecen.  The next flight to be resumed will be to Moscow, Russia’s capital, from the 13th December. Flights to Brussels will be resumed on the 18th December.

Passengers can fly to a new destination, Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, from the 19th of December.

Lufthansa is also planning to relaunch the Debrecen-Munich flight from the end of March 2022.

 

debrecen.hu

Related Posts

Several holiday and business flights will be available from Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Football training for children with special educational needs starts in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Firefighters in Debrecen did not save a cat, but a man stuck in a tree

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *