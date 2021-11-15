In the northeast, it may be snowing in Hungary this week

In some places, typically at the northeastern border, there may be snow during the week. In addition, foggy cool weather continues, according to the National Meteorological Service ‘s national medium – term forecast.

On Monday, the fog and cloud cover will gradually dissipate and the sun will shine for several hours in much of the country. In Western Transdanubia, the weather may be permanently overcast and humid, but in smaller areas the stratum cloud may stick to the east. On Monday, the lowest temperature is between minus 4 and plus 5 degrees Celsius, in less cloudy landscapes the temperature can drop below minus 4 degrees. The highest temperatures remain below 10 degrees in the overcast parts, rising to 11 to 13 degrees elsewhere.

On Tuesday, a wider and denser fog is expected to be east of the Danube. Longer or shorter sunshine may occur mainly in the central and eastern parts of the country. Significant precipitation is unlikely, but drizzle may occur in foggy, cloudy areas at night. The temperature is between minus 5 and plus 5 in the morning and between 6 and 13 degrees in the early afternoon.

Even on Wednesday, fog and cloud cover may form in a large area, which may persist in some places. More or less sunshine is likely, especially in the Great Plain and the north-eastern counties. In addition, there may be drizzle in several places, and tin in some places at night. In the late afternoon and evening, rain may fall in some places, mainly in the south-west. The temperature is between minus 5 and plus 4 degrees in the coldest hours and between 4 and 11 degrees in the early afternoon.

On Thursday, more cloudy districts may remain, especially in the northeastern part of the country. Elsewhere, the sun may be shining for longer or shorter periods of time. There may be drizzle in many places, especially in the south and northeast of the country in the evening. At dawn and then on the night before Friday, snowfall and snowstorms in the north-eastern border are not ruled out. The minimum temperature is minus 3 and plus 6, the maximum temperature is between 4 and 11 degrees.

The skies will be mostly cloudy or overcast on Friday. It can rain sporadically. At night, at dawn at the north-eastern border, snowfall in some places is not ruled out. There may be fog spots. The lowest temperature is expected to be between minus 3 and plus 5, and the highest temperature between 4 and 11 degrees.

There may also be fog spots on Saturday, followed by occasional cloudy weather with more or less sunshine. It can only rarely rain less. The minima are between minus 2 and plus 6, and the maximum is between 7 and 14 degrees.

Fog can also form in several places by Sunday. Rain and sleet can be sporadic during the day. Values ​​between minus 4 and plus 4 in the morning and 6 to 12 degrees in the early afternoon are expected – read in the forecast.

debreceninap.hu