Face Masks to Be Made Mandatory at Restaurants, Entertainment Venues

The Hungarian government is extending face mask requirements to restaurants and entertainment venues from next week, the deputy head of the operative board responsible for handling the coronavirus epidemic said. The new regulations enter into effect on November 2, Róbert Kiss told a press conference.

Under the new rules, members of the public will be required to wear masks at entertainment venues, restaurants and in catering facilities at sporting events. Masks will only be allowed to be removed for eating and drinking, Kiss said.

He noted that mask-wearing is currently obligatory in shops, on public transport and in cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, health-care and social-care facilities, at sporting events and public offices.

