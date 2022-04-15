Coronavirus – 27 Deaths, 2,534 New Infections

Altogether 27 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,534 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 6,404,687 people have received a first jab, while 6,190,310 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,854,775 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 277,168 a fourth shot. The number of active infections went down to 84,908, while hospitals are treating 1,648 Covid-19 patients, 50 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,879,480 have been registered with the virus, while 45,865 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,748,707 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay