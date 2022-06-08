Four-Year-Old Girl Was Forgotten on the Bus – She Was Taken to Hospital in a Critical Condition

They did not notice that she had not got off the bus.

According to szoljon.hu, a four-year-old girl was left in a minibus carrying children in Tomajmonostora on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they didn’t notice she was still in the vehicle, so they only found her in the afternoon. The mayor of Tomajmonostora, Szabolcs Fazekas, does not want to comment on the matter until the end of the disciplinary investigation and police investigation. Csiva Vivien Dorka, the communication organizer of the National Ambulance Service, also confirmed the case. Ambulances transported the four-year-old girl to the hospital in a life-threatening condition by ambulance helicopter. The Karcag Police Headquarters initiated proceedings in the case on the same day due to an offense committed in the course of an occupation. After assessing the circumstances of the incident, the investigators questioned a fifty-six-year-old resident of Kunhegyes as a suspect. Referring to the interests of the investigation, the police have not yet provided any other information.

