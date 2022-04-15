Media Authority: TILOS Radio to Lose Broadcasting Licence

The National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) has decided not to renew Tilos Radio’s broadcasting licence due to “repeated and severe breaches of regulations”, the NMHH said on Thursday.

Since 2015, when its broadcasting licence was renewed last, Tilos Radio breached regulations on content rating and the watershed on four occasions, NMHH said, adding that one of the cases amounted to a “severe breach”, NMHH said in a statement. Other violations include repeated failures to provide data to the authority and irregularities regarding the broadcaster’s annual reports, NMHH said. Tilos Radio’s 90.3 MHz terrestrial licence will expire in September.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay