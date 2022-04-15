Up to 10,000 People Arriving From Ukraine Daily

Some 9,000-10,000 people arrive in Hungary from Ukraine every day, and the number of refugees has exceeded 601,000 since the start of the war, the prime minister’s chief security advisor said on Thursday.

The government has sent aid worth 3 billion forints (EUR 7.9m) to Transcarpathia and western Ukraine since the start of the war, György Bakondi told news channel M1. “Hungary helps by sending charitable aid, by accepting refugees, providing health care, transport, accommodation and jobs as well as by organising their journey further … but our priority is the security of Hungarians and do not want Hungary to be dragged into this war,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bakondi told Kossuth Rádió that the southern border is under “considerable” migration pressure: as many as 500-600 migrants try to enter the country illegally every day, he said. Migration has picked up on the main routes, probably due to the end of winter and laxer pandemic regulations, Bakondi said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay