1 Death, Nine New Coronavirus Infections in Hungary

One elderly patient with a chronic underlying illness has died in the past 24 hours and the number of registered novel coronavirus infections has risen by nine to 4,166, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday morning.

Fully 587 people have died and 2,721 have made a recovery, while the number of active infections stands at 858. Altogether 1,201 people are in official home quarantine and 279,690 tests have been carried out. A total of 157 coronavirus patients are in hospital, 8 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 39% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 48% of recoveries have taken place in Budapest. The threat of an epidemic has not disappeared and a state of medical preparedness is in effect, the website said. It is compulsory to wear a face mask in shops and on public transport.

Budapest has the highest number of infections (1,983), followed by Pest County (627), and the counties of Fejér (378), Komárom-Esztergom (307) and Zala (262). Békés county has the fewest (13).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay