Avian influenza virus detected on a goose farm in Hajdú-Bihar County

The National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) laboratory has detected the presence of the avian influenza virus in Hajdú-Bihar County, and the culling of the affected goose population has been completed. Epidemiological investigations are still ongoing, the office announced on Monday to MTI.

In their statement, they wrote that the increased mortality rate on the goose farm located in Komádi, Hajdú-Bihar, which houses 3,831 geese, alerted the farmer to the suspicion of the disease. Nébih’s laboratory confirmed the H5N1 subtype of the virus in the deceased animals.

The affected flock has been culled. A three-kilometer protection zone has been designated around the farm, and a ten-kilometer surveillance (monitoring) zone has been established.

Nébih urges farmers to maintain strict biosecurity measures even in areas where bird flu-related zones have been lifted. Avian influenza is still present in wild birds, so all necessary precautions must be taken to prevent direct or indirect contact between domestic poultry and wild birds.

Further information on avian influenza is available on the Nébih portal’s dedicated page: https://portal.nebih.gov.hu/madarinfluenza, the office added.

(MTI)

