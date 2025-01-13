Comprehensive route development underway at Debrecen International Airport

In 2024, the Ministry of National Economy launched the implementation of a comprehensive development strategy for Debrecen International Airport, marking the appointment of a new managing director as a key milestone. An integral part of this strategy is the development of flight routes. As a result, Wizz Air has reintroduced its flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, and Burgas, Bulgaria, for the summer season, the Ministry announced on Monday.

In a statement sent to MTI, the Ministry emphasized the priority of increasing the airport’s traffic to match or exceed the record-breaking 2019 levels. This will involve restarting previously successful routes and introducing new ones.

The goal of these route developments, besides addressing passenger needs, is twofold: to establish the airport as a regional leader and to make destinations accessible that open new opportunities for Hungary in global air travel.

As part of this effort, Wizz Air has added flights to Larnaca and Burgas to its summer schedule.

Additionally, the airport’s management is actively negotiating with various airlines to expand the range of flights further.

The leadership is committed to enhancing the summer schedule, starting on March 30, 2025, with more new routes. Alongside seasonal offerings, there is a strong emphasis on adding year-round flights as soon as possible, according to the Ministry.

(MTI)