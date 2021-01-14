Charitable donations were given to the Fényes courtyard fire victims

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Charitable donations were given to the Fényes courtyard fire victims

A minor fire ravaged the apartment of Fényes courtyard condominium on Tuesday night. The fire was caused by a malfunction in a light switch.

There were no personal injuries, but 70 people had to leave their homes temporarily, everyone was allowed to return after the building was relocated.

The chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Body, Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász and Tünde Reichert, the secretary of the body, also hurried to the site to help the residents.

The representative of the organization, as well as the municipal representative Sándor Nagy, visited the fire-damaged family the next day, to whom they handed over durable food, vitamins and cleaning products.

Photo: János Miskolczi

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

A man from Debrecen caused a fatal accident

Bácsi Éva

Police found out who is piling up the trash

Bácsi Éva

Snow-white goat twins were born at the Debrecen Zoo

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *