Debrecen International Airport restarts two popular flights

Starting April 1, 2025, travelers can once again fly from Debrecen to Larnaca, Cyprus, and from June 17, 2025, to Burgas, Bulgaria, according to a Facebook post by the airport.

Since September 20, Debrecen International Airport has been under new management. Ernő Györke, the new CEO, has been tasked by Minister of Economic Development Márton Nagy to develop a strategic plan aimed at positioning the airport as a key logistics hub for the region.