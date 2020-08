In case you are interested in Korean culture and language, you should attend the next screening of the Korean Film Club in Debrecen.

Date: Thursday (27th August) 5:30 pm

Venue: Apollo Cinema, Debrecen (1. Miklós street)

Program: Next screening of the Korean Film Club in Debrecen – The Princess and the Matchmaker / 궁합 (romantic comedy, 110 min.)

Starring: Shim Eun-Kyung, Lee Seung-Gi, Kim Sang-kyung, Yeon Woo-jin

The film is going to be screened in Korean language with Hungarian subtitles.