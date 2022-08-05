From Friday, water will be distributed again at the train station and the bus terminus in Debrecen

From Friday, during the heat warning period, MÁV-START will distribute mineral water to its passengers at main railway stations and major rural railway stations in Budapest, and Volánbusz will distribute mineral water to its passengers in county capitals and bus stations with higher traffic, the MÁV-Volán group told MTI.

In Budapest, at Nyugati railway station, Keleti railway station, Southern railway station, Miskolc, Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba, Szeged, Kecskemét, Szolnok, Győr, Pécs, Nagykanizsa, Siofok, Fonyód, at the Tapolca, Veszprém, Zalaegerszeg and Celldömölk stations, those waiting for trains can get water free of charge every day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Between 12:00 and 14:00, Volánbusz distributes mineral water in the county seats and bus stations with higher traffic: in Budapest at the Népliget bus station, in rural areas in Békéscsaba, Debrecen, Eger, Győr, Kaposvár, Kecskemét, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Pécs, Salgótarján, Szeged, In Székesfehérvár, Szekszárd, Szolnok, Szombathely, Tatabánya, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg, the announcement reads.

