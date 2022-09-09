Outpatient care in Debrecen is being developed with EU funds

The development of outpatient services that trigger active hospital care has begun at the Gyula Kenézy campus of the clinical center of the University of Debrecen, the project will be realized with a non-refundable European Union grant of 300 million forints, the university’s project communication service told MTI.

According to their press release, by implementing the project entitled “Development of Outpatient Specialist Care”, their most important goal is to improve the health of the population, reduce the incidence and mortality of the diseases that most threaten the population, provide higher quality outpatient services, and more modern, better quality, more efficiently operated health care.

In the project, the renovation and modernization of the first and second floors of the Kenézy campus’s Bethlen street outpatient care center, as well as the purchase of IT equipment, furniture, and medical equipment are planned. Internal medicine, dermatology, pediatrics, adult psychiatry, otolaryngology, pediatric rehabilitation, cardiology, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, rehabilitation, rheumatology, surgery, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, traumatology, urology, and new tools that facilitate the work of limb surgery contribute for the infrastructural development of the institution’s health care system, to improve its instrumentation – they wrote.

They added that as a result of the development, a significant improvement in the quality of healthcare services provided in the relevant fields is expected.

The project is implemented as part of the Széchenyi 2020 program.