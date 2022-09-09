There will be a Térey book festival in Debrecen

Térey book festival in Debrecen will be held for the third time on September 13-17. – announced the organizers at the event’s press conference.

The first book festival was organized in 2020 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the birth of the poet who was born in Debrecen and died at the age of 49.

István Puskás (Fidesz-KDNP), deputy mayor of Debrecen for culture, said that with the Térey book festival, on the one hand, they will remember the famous native of the city, an outstanding figure of Hungarian literature, and on the other hand, it will also be an intimate celebration of literature.

This year’s Térey festival coincides with other similar events: September is about the cultural heritage and cultural identity of Debrecen, and those interested will be able to experience the festive interweaving of literature and the built environment in connection with the European Heritage Days, added the deputy mayor.

Literary historian Péter Szirák, the curator of major cultural events in Debrecen, said that Térey was one of the most talented and prolific writers of contemporary Hungarian literature, reshaping the language of poetry, renewing the genres of verse novels and music dramas, giving new meaning to pathos and elegy, satire and conversational drama. , to dystopia and memoir.

“His readers, connoisseurs of literature, know how captivating and intense his works were, and he did it all with impressive education and extraordinary linguistic imagination,” he emphasized, noting that Térey was an innovator who respected tradition, so he built an intellectual heritage as well. Following in the footsteps of the greatest people from Debrecen, he understood “permanence” as the renewal of values.

He noted that the Térey book festival is dedicated every year to the great literary figures of Debrecen of the recent past, as well as to their present authors. He added: “we will start with the Térey book festival in September, continue with the MagdaFest in October, and with the long-standing Debrecen Literary Days in foggy November, we will say goodbye to the autumn series of literary events in the city of Cívis”.

They told about the programs of this year’s Térey book festival: in accordance with tradition, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at his birthplace, Kétmalom UTC 17; colleagues and friends recall the figure of János Térey during a round table discussion; the poet’s posthumous volume of interviews entitled “Necessity” will be presented, and there will also be a reading theater performance of his drama Queen Epifánia.

At the book festival, the memorial plaque of literary historian László Balogh will be unveiled, and a round table discussion on Debrecen’s literary past will be organized in connection with the local history exhibition at the Pásti Street synagogue. Those interested can watch the portrait film Beremény’s Hat together with the “protagonist” of the film, and in memory of the built heritage of Debrecen and its former ways of life, the book Cívisházak és occupants in the footsteps of its inhabitants will also be presented. In connection with the book festival, the memorial plaque of the poet Tamás Kiss, who was born 110 years ago, will be placed on the wall of his former apartment building – it was announced at the press conference.

MTI