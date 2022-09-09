Meeting of the board of trustees of the University of Debrecen foundation

Among other things, the future enrollment vision of the University of Debrecen, the latest admission data for the training of foreigners, and the 2021 reports of university-owned companies were on the agenda at the last meeting of the board of trustees of the sponsoring Count Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen.

At the September 7 meeting of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the University of Debrecen, Attila Jenei, director of the International Education Coordinating Center, reported on the results of this year’s admission period for foreign students, as well as the University of Debrecen’s position in the rankings.

Director of Education Annamária Pósánné Rácz outlined the university’s enrollment vision and also reported on the planned institutional support program.

At the meeting, Zoltán Bács, the secretary of the board of trustees, presented the 2021 accounts of the companies owned by the institution and informed the board members in advance of the expected results of the indicators of the public task financing contract.

Zoltán Szilvássy, as a member of the board of trustees, informed the board about the international contracts affecting DE, which also approved the amendment of the 2022 public procurement plan of the University of Debrecen and discussed the proposals that could determine the further development of the University of Debrecen.

In addition to the five members of the board of trustees and the secretary, Ildikó Orbán, chairman of the supervisory board, auditor Géza László, and auditor Vilmos Wessely were also present at the board of trustees meeting.

hirek.unideb.hu