The visit ban was lifted at several clinics in Debrecen

Due to the favorable development of the epidemiological situation, the ban on visiting several clinics in Debrecen was lifted from November 9. From Thursday, patients can be visited again at the Department of Internal Medicine and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation at the Gyula Kenézy Campus and at the Department of Limb Surgery at the Surgery Clinic. However, wearing a mask is still mandatory.

Due to upper respiratory diseases, a visitation ban was ordered in the wards in October in order to ensure continuous and safe care and to protect patients and healthcare workers.

However, due to the favorable development of the epidemiological situation, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office withdrew the measure from November 9, Thursday.

The visit ban remains in effect at the Hematology Department of the Nagyerdei Campus Internal Medicine Clinic B building, and wearing a mask is also mandatory in the patient care units of the Nagyerdei and Kenézy Gyula Campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

