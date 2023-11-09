Another change in emergency care in Debrecen

On November 11, Saturday, November 11, the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen will undergo technical modernization again. For this reason, patients requiring emergency care and those injured in accidents are treated at the Nagyerdei Campus.

Due to the technical modernization carried out at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, on Saturday, November 11, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., patients arriving with an emergency will be received at the Nagyerdei Campus, at the Emergency Clinic. The traumatological and accident victims are treated at the Augusta settlement, at the Surgical Clinic.

During the works, there will be a power outage on the normal electrical network on the Gyula Kenézy Campus. Still, the energy supply will be ensured with the help of aggregators.

The modernization will continue in the coming weeks, which is why changes in the patient care schedule of the Clinical Center are expected on November 25 and December 9.

(unideb.hu)