Concert and Exhibition at the University of Debrecen

From the fall semester, the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen welcome visitors again at their exhibitions in the Music Gallery of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.



Venue: Music Gallery, University of Debrecen, Faculty of Music Hall

Date: September 24th, 2023, (Sunday) 3 p.m.

Festive greeting: Dr. Péter Lakatos, dean of the DE Faculty of Music, and Prof. Dr. Mihály Duffek, university professor

The display will be opened by art historian Zsófia Albrecht. As part of the opening ceremony, organizers express their gratitude to Tamás Debreceni, the founder of the Konzervatorium Gallery, for his 26 years of dedicated work. After the opening ceremony, organizers warmly welcome visitors to the author’s evening of composer and organist Magda Dávid, which will be held in the Liszt Hall at 4 p.m.

The exhibition can be viewed: from September 24th to November 23rd, 2023

Visiting the event is free.