A pine tree from Hajdú-Bihar county will be the country’s Christmas tree this year

The pine tree chosen as the country’s Christmas tree this year will arrive in Budapest from Hajdúszoboszló in Hajdú-Bihar county, the Press Office of the Parliament informed MTI.



It was written that the pine tree was planted by its owner in 1983. During these forty years, the tree has grown to a height of more than 24 meters, its trunk diameter is 80 centimeters, and it weighs more than five tons.

According to the announcement, donations for the country’s Christmas tree, which is traditionally set up every year in front of the Parliament, have been coming to the Office of the Parliament from all over the country since the beginning of the year.

Based on the photos received, a decision was made on which one to put up on Kossuth Lajos tér after an on-site inspection of 17 pine trees this year, they explained.

During the selection process, in addition to the appropriate size and proportional shape, as well as sufficiently rich foliage, the specialists also had to take into account technical aspects such as accessibility, the proximity of electrical lines, the space required for the crane and the transport vehicle, as well as the vicissitudes of travel – cutting, lifting, fixation – endurance.

By considering all these factors together, the choice fell on a pine tree from Hajdúszoboszló this year, they added.

Information on the date of cutting, transporting and decorating the tree will be provided later, reads the announcement of the parliamentary press office.

(MTI)

Photo: MTI/ Péter Lakatos