Fire engineers have been alerted more than 1,400 times this year in Hungary

This year, more than 1,400 explosive device-related reports were received by fire engineers, of which 350 cases required immediate action.

They wrote that the unit’s fire engineers handled more than 3,300 military explosive devices, typically of World War II origin, and 68 kilograms of infantry ammunition, the total weight of which exceeded 12 tons.

The most reports came from the county of Fejér: 281 times the soldiers were called to suspected explosive devices, of which 53 cases required immediate action. In the county of Pest, fire engineers took action in 211 cases, while in the county of Veszprém, soldiers of the regiment went out to dispose of explosives 202 times.

In the period from September 1 to October 31, fire engineers worked at 316 locations, and in 70 cases extraordinary measures were necessary to ensure the safety of citizens. The found 3.4 tons of explosives and infantry ammunition were destroyed by the soldiers using more than 120 kilograms of explosives, they wrote.

In the post, it was recalled: in September, explosive devices from the Second World War, buried decades ago, were transported from the outskirts of Galgahévíz by fire fighters, presumably collected and hidden by local residents after the Second World War. The soldiers found 15 explosive devices: 9 German shrapnel grenades and 6 Soviet explosive devices.

At the beginning of October, the capital XII. A 110-kilogram concrete-destroying grenade was found in Altbábornagy János Kiss utca in the district, and a part of the district had to be closed during its removal. Two days later, three German artillery shells were found in the center of Budapest, in front of Vigadó tér, from the Danube: the soldiers identified an 8.8-centimeter German grenade of World War II origin, a German grenade of the same caliber and a 5-centimeter grenade, also German. . All three explosive devices were removed.

During sewage works in Debrecen, a World War II German anti-tank grenade with a diameter of 7.5 centimeters was found, and a 100-meter section of Sámsoni út had to be closed during the firefighting operation.

(MTI)

Main photo: Csaba Horváth fire engineer lieutenant colonel of the XII. in the garden of an apartment building on Altábornagy János Street in the district, next to a 203-millimeter Soviet-made concrete-destroying grenade found during earthworks, before deactivation on October 6, 2023. During the neutralization, the area was evacuated and closed, which affects more than four thousand people living there. MTI/Péter Lakatos