The man stole money from the cash register of a restaurant in Debrecen

A man notified the police on the evening of November 4, 2023, that money was stolen from a restaurant in Debrecen.

The uniformed officers immediately went to the scene and interviewed the victim. As it turned out, the uninvited visitor showed up at the restaurant after closing time, then, taking advantage of the inattention of the sales staff, sneaked in through the back door and took a handful of money from the cash register. The workers then disturbed him, so he ran away from the scene, leaving behind his bicycle and part of the money.

The thief was identified within 72 hours by the police. The 43-year-old local resident was produced, interrogated as a suspect, and then taken into criminal custody. He confessed.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against him due to the well-founded suspicion of the offense of theft. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to bring them to court.

(police.hu)