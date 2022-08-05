A pedestrian was hit at a pedestrian crossing in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

Based on the available data, a man was driving a car on June 10, 2022 at around 12:00 p.m., when he hit a pedestrian at the designated pedestrian crossing in front of Sámsoni út 78 in Debrecen.

As a result of the accident, the pedestrian fell and suffered serious injuries.

The police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú or the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu