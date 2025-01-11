Loki has left for training camp in Turkey

Early on Saturday morning, DVSC football team left for a training camp in Turkey. The players’ headquarters will be in Belek, where they will spend two weeks, the club reported.



The team is scheduled to play three warm-up matches, on January 15th against Serbian Partizan Belgrade, on January 20th against Macedonian Brera Struga, and on January 24th against Serbian Radnicki 1923.

The team traveling to Turkey:

Balázs Megyeri, Donát Pálfi, Márk Engedi – goalkeepers, Meldin Dreskovic, Bence Batik, Gergő Kocsis, Maximilian Hofmann, János Ferenczi, Arandjel Stojkovic, Erik Kusnyir, Márk Szécsi, Gergő Tercza, Neven Djurasek, Ivan Polozyhi, Amos Youga, Kristiyan Malinov, Tamás Szűcs, Vajda Botond, Brandon Domingues, Dominik Kocsis, Soma Suhodovszki, Balázs Dzudzsák, Donát Bárány, Kaye Sedrach, Imre Egri – field players.

Photo: DVSC

debreceninap.hu