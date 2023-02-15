Nigerian and Turkish-German players have been confirmed by Loki, Kevin Varga is also training with the team

On the last day of the transfer season, things got into full swing and the game began to move after a rather sluggish few weeks.

The most important news on Tuesday (and probably the majority of Loki fans are not happy about it) was the signing of DVSC’s greatest talent, Péter Baráth, to Fradiba. There’s no need to get too scared yet, the 2022 Zilahi winner will “only” be on loan with the green and whites.

A young Nigerian player has arrived

DVSC signed 19-year-old Hamza Ojediran on loan, the club’s website reported. The 179-centimeter-tall Nigerian midfielder came to Debrecen from KF Egnatia, which is in 5th place in the Albanian Super League. He is considered for Nigeria’s U23 national team and also featured in the U17 World Cup.

The club certified Turkish-German dual citizens

Turkish-German dual citizen Okan Aydin was contracted by DVSC. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder came from the Austrian first-division team Hartberg, for which he scored 3 goals in 14 matches this season. The Leverkusen-educated player regularly appeared in the German and Turkish age-group national teams, dvsc.hu reported.

Kevin Varga trains in Debrecen

Kevin Varga, the Debrecen-educated national team winger, is training with Loki from Tuesday.

The 26-year-old player last played in the Turkish Hatayspor, and negotiations are underway to sign him, but due to the tragedy caused by the earthquake in Turkey, administrative obstacles must be expected. “As soon as we have new information about the popular football player, we will immediately inform our fans,” DVSC promised on its website.

