Weather alert issued due to strong wind

At the weekend, cold air is flowing into our country from the north and northeast, it will freeze throughout the country at night and the temperature will only slightly rise above 0 degrees during the day.

In addition, according to HungaroMet, on Sunday, the north, northwest wind may be accompanied by strong, sometimes stormy gusts in several directions in Transdanubia and the central part of the country. On the danger warning page of HungaroMet, there is currently a first-level warning for the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron and Vas: the strongest expected gusts may exceed 70 km/h. It will also be cold on the last day of the week, the temperature will be between -8 and -1 degrees in the morning, 0 and +5 degrees in the early afternoon.

HungaroMet

pixabay