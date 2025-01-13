Fire tornadoes in Los Angeles

Smaller fire tornadoes were seen emerging in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, in the area of ​​the brush fires burning there. The American news agency AP also published a recording of the phenomenon, which was recorded on Friday.



Forest fires have been raging on thousands of hectares in the Californian city for days.

At least 16 people lost their lives in the disaster.

Since the flames also reached inhabited areas, about 150,000 people had to leave their homes, and more than 12,000 buildings were destroyed. The fire also burned down the houses of many celebrities and brought Hollywood to a standstill.





24.hu

pixabay