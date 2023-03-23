Gwyneth Paltrow sued over skiing accident

Back in 2016, Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow collided with a pensioner in a ski resort, who is demanding huge compensation.

The 69-year-old man, who initially sued for 3.1 million dollars (1.1 billion HUF), but now settles for 300,000 (108 million HUF), said that the actress swept him down the mountain like King Kong. She broke his ribs and caused permanent brain damage, reports Blikk. Terry Sanderson claims he was slowing down on the course due to traffic signs when Gwyneth Paltrow rear-ended him. According to his friends, he lost consciousness for a few minutes, while the actress simply got up after the collision and glided on.

According to Gwyneth Paltrow, the man made a mistake because he was driving illegally and is only doing it to get money from her.

Gwyneth Paltrow was very tense throughout the trial. She was surprised when she was compared to King Kong. She grimaced nervously and clutched her sweater, it seems that this matter is very unpleasant for her

– said one of the trial participants. Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to settle with the man out of court, but he did not agree to the settlement, in fact, he posted on his social media page that he “became famous”, which further harassed the actress.

The world star believes that this lawsuit is a case that typically defames and demeans a celebrity, so she filed a counterclaim, symbolically asking for $1 in compensation and covering the legal costs.

