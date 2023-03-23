The ambassador of Iraq to Hungary visited Debrecen

Ali Hadi Hameed Al-Bayati was received by deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa on March 22, 2023.

The ambassador of the Middle Eastern country visited the University of Debrecen on Wednesday morning and reported on his experiences to the city’s deputy mayor. He said the experiences of more than 100 Iraqi students have been positive about the city. Lajos Barcsa, deputy mayor of Debrecen, said: education is a matter of utmost importance for the city, and its specialty is its internationality. Eight thousand foreign students from more than 130 countries study at the university, and the Debrecen International School also strengthens the city’s European and global relations with high-quality training. The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq also showed keen interest in the city’s economy. The diplomat asked Lajos Barcsa about the automotive investments that have come to Debrecen in recent years, who explained the city’s strategy in this regard.

Debrecen City Hall