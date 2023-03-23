Video 18+: this is how a motorcyclist was hit in Hajdúnánás

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office charged the man who did not notice the Stop sign before the intersection and therefore drove without slowing down or stopping for the offense of negligently causing a road accident.



According to the indictment, the defendant was driving a van owned and legally used by his employer in the inner area of Hajdúnánás on November 4, 2022, at around noon. The accused was carrying two passengers in the vehicle, all of whom were wearing seat belts.

In clear, clear, sunny weather, in moderate traffic, on a dry asphalt road, the accused was driving towards an intersection at a speed of approximately 40 km/h. “Stop!” A “Giving way is mandatory” road traffic sign was displayed. The defendant did not notice the Stop sign, therefore he did not slow down or stop, he drove into the intersection at the same speed, and did not give way to the 72-year-old victim who was driving straight on a motorcycle. The right front corner of the defendant’s vehicle collided tangentially with the rear wheel of the victim’s motorcycle, causing the victim to lose his balance on the road.

As a result of the accident, the victim suffered a series of rib fractures and a concussion, which took more than eight days to heal, as well as bruises and abrasions on his head and upper body.

The accident occurred as a result of the defendant’s serious violation of the driving rules, and the victim was injured. The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdúnánás Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the defendant, who confessed to the crime, for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a road accident at the Hajdúböszörmény District Court. In the indictment aimed at issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office suggested that the district court impose a higher daily fine on the defendant and ban him from driving road vehicles for a fixed period of time.

District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen