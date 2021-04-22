Szijjártó in Talks With WHO Regional Director

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó met Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe.

Szijjártó told a press conference after the talks that Hungary had been regularly consulting with the WHO during the anti-pandemic efforts and acted in line with the organisation’s standards. He added that Hungary was at the front of the European list in terms of the percentage of vaccinated population. He expressed thanks to health workers and everyone involved in the logistics of vaccine supplies and added that sufficient volumes were available to continue the vaccination drive. Szijjártó also thanked the WHO for “staying fair and correct throughout the period and not rising to politically motivated attempts to provoke sentiments, handling vaccines as the most important means to save lives, with the only concern kept in mind that they are safe and effective”. “Hungary has made its decisions in the same spirit,” he added.

Kluge welcomed Hungary’s measures and its “exemplary” vaccination drive. He said the government’s measures were designed to protect both individuals and businesses. Vaccination is considered a life-saving measure in Hungary and it “surpasses geo-political interests”, he said. He noted that Hungary’s vaccination rate was well above the European average and added that by the end of May all registered Hungarians could be inoculated.

