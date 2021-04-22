1.5M Vaccines Expected From Russia, China

Some 1.48 million doses of vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Hungary from Russia and China in the next ten days, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

After consultations with WHO Europe Regional Director Hans Kluge, Szijjártó told a joint press conference that 600,000 doses of vaccine are scheduled to arrive from China on Saturday, which will be the largest shipment since the start of the pandemic. Early next week, some 280,000 doses of the second-component Sputnik vaccine are scheduled to arrive from Russia, he added. In the second half of next week, an additional 400,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine will arrive, in addition to a shipment of 100,000 doses bought for Georgia, he said. Additionally, 200,000 first-component Sputnik vaccine is also scheduled to arrive in the second half of next week, he said. Hungary will have received 2.1 million Chinese jabs by the end of April, some 600,000 doses more than originally contracted, he said. This will help address the situation resulting from the withdrawal of a Western supplier, he added. Deliveries of the one-dose Janssen vaccine were halted due to concerns regarding blood clotting, a rare but dangerous side-effect.