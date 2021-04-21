Photo competition on climate change impacts and solutions

Climate change affects our societies and environment in many ways. Tackling climate change requires cutting emissions to mitigate its worst impacts and adapting to those we cannot stop. Opening today, European Environment Agency’s (EEA) photo competition ‘Climate Change PIX’ invites participants to depict what climate change looks like in Europe and how we are responding to it.

The EEA’s new photo competition Climate Change PIX aims to capture what is all around us: changing climate and our responses to it. Send us your best photos by 1 August 2021 in four competition categories:

1. Climate change impacts on nature

How does climate change affect our environment? Can you depict changes in air, land, water or wildlife?

2. Climate change impacts on society

How does climate change effect the way we live? Can you show how it affects our health, lifestyles, built environment, or the economy?

3. Societal solutions for climate change

From local communities to Europe-wide initiatives, we are cutting greenhouse gas emission and adapting to climate change. Can you show this through your photos?

4. Individual action on climate change

People are seeking low-carbon lifestyles and taking actions to cope with extreme weather. What does this look like where you live?

Information about Climate Change PIX

The competition is open to citizens of the 32 EEA member countries and six cooperating countries, including the 27 EU Member States, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. All participants must be 18 or older. Read more about the competition rules and how to participate on the ‘Climate Change PIX’ competition page.

The winners in the four competition categories will receive a cash prize of EUR 1,000 each. The EEA will also give a special Youth Prize for the best picture sent by a young person and a ’Public Choice Award’ will be selected among all finalists through an online vote.

The EEA will announce the winners in autumn 2021.

