Kásler Made Honorary Citizen of Slovakia’s Ipel’ské Predmostie

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Kásler Made Honorary Citizen of Slovakia’s Ipel’ské Predmostie

Human Resources Minister Miklos Kásler has been made an honorary citizen of the village of Ipel’ské Predmostie (Ipolyhídvég), in southern Slovakia.

 

In his acceptance speech at the local cultural centre, Kásler said the Euro-Atlantic world was “experiencing an in-between period” in which its people were unwilling or incapable of living like their forefathers. The minister said the region must not allow the influx of masses with different histories, worldviews, ways of life and goals who could not be integrated. He said the cultures of the East were prospering and becoming major economic powers “because they’re not in an identity crisis and know who they are and what they’re doing…” “What can central Europe do in a situation like this?” Kásler said. “In my view, the future is that every nation living here should consider this region their home.”

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Hungary Lends 200,000 More Covid-19 Vaccines to Czech Republic

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Áder, Kövér Offer Condolences, Hungarian Help to Flood-Ravaged Germany

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Kásler Made Honorary Citizen of Slovakia’s Ipel’ské Predmostie

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *