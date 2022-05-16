Hungary Sending 30,000 Covid Rapid Tests to Cuba

Hungary is sending 30,000 antigen test kits and 120 pieces of medical equipment to Cuba in the coming days, the foreign minister said on Saturday.

Péter Szijjártó said in a video posted on Facebook that coronavirus still posed a great challenge in Cuba. Hungary, he noted, has been helping out in many cases, most recently sending test kits to Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Somalia and the Philippines. Hungary’s government is also sending anaesthesia machines, patient monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps as well as docking stations for infusion pumps to Cuba, Szijjártó said. Thanks to the forward-looking, successful purchases of recent years, he said, Hungary is able to help countries that are in a difficult situation, “and we are doing what we can to help”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay