Former U.S. President Obama welcomes Hungary’s political shift

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has reacted to the Hungarian election results, calling the outcome “a victory for democracy” not only in Europe, but around the world.

In a post shared on X early Monday morning, Obama compared the Hungarian opposition’s win to the 2023 Polish elections, describing both as significant democratic milestones. He emphasized that the result reflects “the resilience and determination of the Hungarian people,” and serves as a reminder of the importance of striving for justice, equality, and the rule of law.

Notably, Obama commented on the outcome before Donald Trump, drawing attention to the international significance of the vote.

The Hungarian parliamentary elections resulted in a sweeping victory for the Tisza Party, which secured a two-thirds majority in parliament. With 138 seats, the party achieved a stronger mandate than the previously governing Fidesz-KDNP alliance had ever held.

The result marks the end of Orbán Viktor’s 16-year rule, signaling a major political shift in Hungary and drawing widespread international attention.