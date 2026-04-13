Lufthansa cancels Monday Budapest flights

Lufthansa’s Monday flights to and from Budapest have been cancelled due to a pilots’ strike, according to the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport website.

The timetable information shows that the 9:45 a.m. flight to Frankfurt still departed, but the 11:40 a.m. Frankfurt, 1:20 p.m. Munich, 2:10 p.m. Frankfurt, 5:30 p.m. Munich, and 7:35 p.m. Frankfurt flights were cancelled.

Among arriving Lufthansa flights to Budapest, the 8:45 a.m. flight from Frankfurt landed as scheduled, but the 8:30 a.m. Munich, 10:55 a.m. Frankfurt, 12:35 p.m. Munich, 1:30 p.m. Frankfurt, 4:50 p.m. Munich, 6:35 p.m. Frankfurt, 11:30 p.m. Munich, and 11:40 p.m. Frankfurt flights will not land.

Lufthansa pilots are on a two-day strike, meaning Tuesday’s Budapest flights have also been cancelled. The industrial action will last until midnight on Tuesday. This is the fourth wave of strikes at the airline group; last week, a one-day walkout by flight attendants led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Germany’s largest airline.

(MTI)