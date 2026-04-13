The future Minister of Health celebrates in style

Hegedűs Zsolt, the Tisza Party’s health policy expert—who is also likely to become Hungary’s next Minister of Health—was so happy about the Tisza Party’s election victory that he broke into dance.

And not just any dancing! It can safely be said that no one in Budapest had a bigger celebration last night following the Tisza victory. It is also great to see how good shape the future health minister is in—fit, healthy, and immensely happy.

The portal 444.hu managed to capture those joyful moments showing Dr. Zsolt Hegedűs fully embracing the euphoria of victory. If you haven’t seen it yet, it is definitely worth a look!